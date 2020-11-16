-
From Texas Standard:It's pecan season, and this year's crop appears to be a good one in terms of quantity and quality of nut.But Catherine Clark of Pecan…
-
From Texas Standard:Across the country, small packets of seeds have been showing up, unsolicited, in people’s mailboxes and at their front doors. The…
-
From Texas Standard:The traditional farm-to-table path for food has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people staying home and out of…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas dairy farmers have no trouble producing milk these days. If anything, they're producing too much – which has created a problem…
-
From Texas Standard:There are lots of terms to describe the market meltdown we've seen over the past month or so: a crash, a dip, a prelude to recession.…
-
From Texas Standard:In the 1950s and '60s, the idea that Texas would one day relinquish its position as the epicenter of the wool and mohair world must…
-
From Texas Standard:Although there’s no shortage of people in Texas planning to get into the hemp industry, many of them have serious concerns about how…
-
From Texas Standard:The Texas Department of Agriculture this week released a proposed set of rules for growing hemp, which had been illegal until the…
-
From Texas Standard:Not every crop could compel farmers to pay $50 to spend a chilly weekday in a drab conference room in Wichita Falls. But hemp is not…
-
From Texas Standard:Most whiskey distillers will likely say that “aging” is a crucial part of their process. Aging is when the spirit is left to sit in a…