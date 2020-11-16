-
Toxins from blue-green algae that led to the death of several dogs last year have been detected in two spots on Lady Bird Lake — Red Bud Isle and Festival…
Remember last year, when we only had to worry about dog-killing algae?Well, on top of the pandemic, Austinites also still have to worry about dangerous…
Red Bud Isle has reopened after being closed for months because of toxins that attached to blue-green algae, city officials say. The Austin Parks and…
Low levels of toxic blue-green algae are still present in Lady Bird Lake. According to the Watershed Protection Department, which takes samples from the…
Toxic bacteria continue to pose a threat in Lady Bird Lake, according to recent city water testing. Austin's Watershed Protection Department says it's…
A toxic algae bloom at Lady Bird Lake is believed to be responsible for the deaths of a handful of dogs in the last three weeks. The algae, at least…
The City of Austin says it has found potentially dangerous blue-green algae blooms at Auditorium Shores and Barton Creek downstream from Barton Springs…
City officials say two separate samples of algae near Red Bud Isle have tested positive for traces of a neurotoxin, but samples in other parts of Lady…
A blue green algae bloom in Lake Austin may lead to “musty” or “earthy” smelling and tasting water for some Austinites says Austin Water, the utility…
Officials in Oklahoma have closed some of the state's lakes because of blue-green algae outbreaks. The fast growth of already-present algae, paired with…