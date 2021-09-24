Barton Creek, Sculpture Falls Closed To Swimmers And Pets After Toxins Found In The Water

Poisonous algae has sickened at least one person who swam in Barton Creek, and the City of Austin is warning people from going in the water as long as toxins remain.

Dogs and other pets can also be affected and should be kept away.

The city collected dangerous levels of a toxin called cylindrospermopsin in the “Sculpture Falls” swimming area of Barton Creek on Sept. 9 after it was informed of a person getting sick. It got the results of that sample back on Sept. 22. Sculpture Falls is a popular location for swimming and recreation located on Barton Creek near MoPac and Loop 360.

Cylindrospermopsin can cause kidney and liver damage. The Environmental Protection Agency says symptoms of exposure to the toxin can include fever, headache, vomiting and bloody diarrhea.

Austin has been dealing with an increase in toxic algae blooms for the last few years, ever since heavy rains pushed massive amounts of runoff into local waterways. Those toxins have killed several dogs. But, up until now, there were no confirmed cases of humans being affected.

The City of Austin says the toxin found in Barton Creek is different from other algae-related toxins detected in local waterways.

“The toxins were found in water samples rather than in the algae, which increases the risk of human exposure from recreational use,” reads a media release from the city. “In addition, the toxin was found at a popular swimming hole in a creek environment, rather than in a lake or reservoir.”

The city urges anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the algae to seek treatment and to call 3-1-1 to report exposure to people or pets.

