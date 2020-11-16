-
From Texas Standard:Potter County, where Amarillo is located, has seen an outsized proportion of COVID-19 cases. Though the latest numbers show counties…
-
From Texas Standard:Copper workers in Amarillo have been striking for four months and will likely continue. About 150 union members are protesting…
-
From Texas Standard:The announcement that minor league baseball was on its way to Amarillo came nearly a year and a half ago. Since then, one question…
-
From Texas Standard:The Amarillo City Council’s no clapping policy is designed to maintain order at council meetings, but some say the rule is…
-
From Texas Standard.At Amarillo City Council meetings, clapping is a sign of rebellion. And citizens are called out for doing it.Mayor Ginger Nelson…
-
From Texas Standard:In the Panhandle city of Amarillo, alongside the howling winds and the lonesome wail of freight engines, another sound is heard more…