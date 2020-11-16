-
Health officials have warned Americans to forgo the traditional holiday travel as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge across the country.
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells NPR that strong testing results for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are "a very, very important advance" in trying to stop the coronavirus outbreak.
-
Animal and human trials are promising, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells lawmakers Friday, and the government is preparing for widespread distribution once a vaccine is shown to be safe and effective.