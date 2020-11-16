-
From Texas Standard:Last week, a video circulated widely on social media showing security guards shoving a man into an elevator at a McAllen hotel holding…
-
Thomas Cartwright ran along a chain link fence outside the runway at the Brownsville South Padre International Airport . He was trying to catch a...
-
When Jesús Enrique Rodriguez Mendoza turned himself in to immigration officials, he figured he would be detained but assumed it would be for a short...
-
From Texas Standard:A growing number of asylum-seekers are setting up makeshift camps on the Mexican side of the southern border, across from El Paso,…
-
For many people seeking asylum or citizenship in the U.S., getting here is just the start. Then there’s often the long legal work that needs to be done to…
-
A federal district judge has reissued a nationwide block of a White House rule aimed at denying asylum to immigrants who didn’t first seek refuge apply in…
-
The attorney general says Congress never intended for asylum-seekers to include family members as part of a "particular social group" eligible for protection.
-
President Donald Trump is proposing charging asylum seekers a fee to process their applications as he continues to try to crack down on the surge of…
-
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s policy of returning some asylum seekers to Mexico as they wait for their hearings in an…
-
From Texas Standard:Our attention turns once again to the Texas side of the Rio Grande where President Donald Trump has doubled down on his plan build a…