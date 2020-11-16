-
Guests gathered at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston to celebrate the life of the former first lady. She died Tuesday at age 92.
From Texas Standard.Back in the late '80s and early '90s, you could be fired if your employer discovered you’d done something like volunteering to work…
The former first lady, who died Tuesday, told Terry Gross in 1994 that she grew up thinking she'd be a nurse. "But then I met that marvelous George [H.W.] Bush and the nursing went out the window."
Barbara Pierce Bush, matriarch of the Bush family and former first lady of the United States, died Tuesday at 92."Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady…
Bush, 92, has had a series of hospitalizations and now is focused on "comfort care," according to a statement released by the office of George H.W. Bush.
Barbara Bush, 88, is in a hospital in Houston with a respiratory-related issue, according to her husband's office.