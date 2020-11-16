-
From Texas Standard:In late April, Tate Lombard was named the newest head coach of the girls basketball team at his alma mater – Canyon High School — in…
From Texas Standard:NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced last week the Mexico City-based Capitanes will be joining the NBA G League beginning in…
The new basketball and events arena at the University of Texas will be named the Moody Center, after a $130 million gift to the school from the Moody…
From Texas Standard:During the 2016-2017 NBA season, the Houston Rockets shot just over 40 three-pointers a game. That was a record at the time, but it…
The University of Texas Board of Regents on Thursday officially approved a new arena for UT Austin. The new building will replace the 41-year-old Frank…
From Texas Standard:Fifty years ago, the NCAA men's basketball tournament started with just 22 teams in the first round. When it came down to the…
From Texas Standard:The game is tied. There’s five seconds left on the clock. A hush comes over the crowd and the defense seems to part as you make your…
"I'm just thrilled for the opportunity to coach these unbelievable athletes," WNBA star Becky Hammon says at a news conference announcing her hire by San Antonio.
Believe it or not, some young people in Austin during the second week of South by Southwest aren’t necessarily in town for free beer, live music and free…
The San Antonio Spurs handily defeated the Miami Heat 104-87 on Sunday night, bringing the two-year title reign of King James and the Heat to an end.