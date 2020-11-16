-
The Vermont senator is exiting the 2020 race, bowing to the commanding delegate lead that former Vice President Joe Biden has established.
-
In a press conference, the Vermont senator acknowledged calls for him to drop his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination but said he plans to debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.
-
From Texas Standard:What might cause a voter to wait until the last possible day to cast a ballot? One factor appears to be that some of those planning to…
-
From Texas Standard:Just as it was in 2016, health care is an important issue for voters as they prepare to cast ballots in primaries and in November's…
-
With Super Tuesday approaching, Bernie Sanders made the rounds in Texas this weekend, traveling to El Paso, San Antonio, Houston and Austin to rally…
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders prevailed again on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. The state held the third contest in the nomination fight, but it was the first with a diverse population.
-
From Texas Standard:Ever since Republicans flipped the Texas statehouse in their favor in 2003, Democrats have been trying to flip it back. But now, as…
-
Health care remains a top concern for voters in Texas, but they are split on whether to completely upend the country’s current health care system, a new…
-
The victory, projected by The Associated Press, comes in another close race with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. The two had a virtual tie in the still unsettled Iowa caucuses.
-
From Texas Standard:A new poll from the Texas Lyceum indicates that while Joe Biden leads in Texas, he’s likely not the one to beat President Donald Trump…