Big Bend Park

It’s time to blow out the candles. Big Bend National Park — home to 800,000 acres of sweeping Chihuahuan desert landscapes, imposing mountains, wiry cacti…
A fire that started in Mexico and jumped the Rio Grande soon after has ignited fires on the U.S. side of the river in Big Bend National Park, causing…
From Texas Standard:Campsites are full across Texas for the Thanksgiving holiday – at time to share food with friends and family. But it’s safe to say the…
One week remains for the public to comment on an Environmental Protection Agency proposal to reduce smog in one of Texas most beloved national parks. The…
Wild donkeys, also known as burros, are wandering into Texas from Mexico. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department considers about 300 burros in Big Bend…