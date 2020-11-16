-
Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan appeared before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, where Chairman Elijah Cummings said he's wondering "whether there is an empathy deficit."
-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Monday that 62 current and eight former Border Patrol employees are under internal investigation…
-
The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General released a report on Tuesday detailing severe overcrowding and escalating tensions…
-
Among the group's most offensive posts were discussions of recent migrant deaths, jokes about throwing burritos at lawmakers and illustrations depicting sexually aggressive acts.
-
The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says sexist posts and comments mocking migrant deaths in a closed Facebook group for agents and employees are…
-
During the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 race, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro challenged all candidates…
-
John Sanders is expected to make his resignation effective July 5, two officials say. The move comes after hundreds of children were removed from a facility without adequate food and sanitation.
-
In an interview with NPR, Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan says his agency is only enforcing the law. "So what are our options?" he asked. "They've had due process."
-
Morgan led the Border Patrol during the final months of the Obama administration, but he has emerged as a vocal supporter of the president's immigration policies.
-
President Donald Trump is proposing charging asylum seekers a fee to process their applications as he continues to try to crack down on the surge of…