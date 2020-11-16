-
A handful of environmental groups are taking the Trump administration to federal court over its rollback of regulations meant to prevent offshore oil…
-
Texas will receive more than $750 million of the $20 billion BP oil spill settlement announced this week. The state will use some of that money to prepare…
-
From Texas Standard: As we look back on the last five years since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, some big questions linger: What will the next disaster…
-
From Texas Standard:On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded. Two days later, it crashed into the ocean. By mid-May, an underwater camera…
-
From The Texas Tribune: After watching a $5 million grant to Gov.Rick Perry’s office go unspent nearly four years after it was presented in the wake of…
-
The owner of the Deepwater Horizon rig where 11 men died in April 2010 has agreed to pay criminal and civil penalties to resolve Justice Department allegations over its role in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
-
The federal agency cited BP's "lack of business integrity" in dealing with the 2010 Gulf oil spill. The London-based oil giant agreed to plead guilty to criminal misconduct in the case and also agreed to pay a record $4 billion in penalties.
-
Eleven people were killed and one of the largest environmental disasters in history happened after an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico exploded in 2010.
-
-
Kurt Mix, a former BP engineer, has been charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting text messages after the spill.