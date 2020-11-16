-
Update at 12:28 p.m. Sunday: The Austin Fire Department tweeted that the brush fire was 90% contained. Crews were continuing to monitor the scene.Our…
The Austin Fire Department says there were 57 grass and brush fires in Travis County over the Fourth of July, 30 of those fires were within the Austin…
A burn ban is back in effect in Travis County. Fire Marshal Hershel Lee recommended the ban be put back in place during a county commissioners’ meeting…
The Austin and Travis County fire departments have responded to dozens of grass and trash fires in the last 24 hours. Crews responded to 29 small grass…
The Austin Fire Department is reminding everyone to be extra careful to prevent grass fires.Fire crews responded to 12 calls about small grass fires…
Weekend Road Closures, DelaysA couple of popular events this weekend could create traffic delays downtown. Batfest and Night of the Bats is tomorrow from…
Fire Destroys 15 Homes in LeanderFirefighters are watching for flare ups this morning, after a fast moving brush fire consumed 30 acres Monday. Just after…
The City of Austin is reminding people that an outdoor smoking and fire ban remains in effect. This after a blaze along southbound Mopac near the Barton…
Firefighters were called out just before 2:30 p.m. today to battle a brush fire on South Mopac (Loop 1) near the Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360)…