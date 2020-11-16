-
From Texas Standard:One outcome of the 2020 election was a loosening of some drug laws in several states. Arizona, New Jersey and South Dakota approved…
Texans who want to legally grow industrial hemp are one step closer to making that a reality after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released…
A week into opening the application process for medical cannabis dispensaries to apply for permits in Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety —…
There’s been a lot of confusion about the difference between marijuana and hemp since Texas legalized the production and sale of hemp in June.The short?…
This week, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office dismissed about 235 misdemeanor marijuana possession cases. It was an unusual move, and a...
The marijuana and hemp extract has been touted as a way to ease anxiety and inflammation, despite limited science. Now, the FDA is holding its first public hearing on cannabidiol.