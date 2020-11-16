-
For the uninitiated, Austin food isn’t exactly orthodox. Like any big city, the culinary range is vast and eclectic – from tapas to tandoori, gourmet…
-
Calls to the area’s health and human services hotline asking for information about food pantries were up 55 percent over the past year, according to a…
-
Canned food drives are common around the holiday season. But food banks across Texas have placed a few other things a little higher on their wish lists…
-
Three-hundred students gathered at the Capital Area of Food Bank today to drop off cans of food and warm coats as part of A Day of Service. They spent…
-
The Capital Area Food Bank hands out the weight of a Boeing 737's worth of food every day: 70,000 pounds. That adds up to about 2 million pounds a month,…