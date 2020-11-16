Catholicism

-
From Texas Standard:Pope Francis says the death penalty is "inadmissible" under all circumstances. The Vatican announced the change Thursday what the…
The Daughters of Charity came to Austin in 1902, in response to a letter writing campaign by a group of local women. Their mission: to build and operate a…
Pope Francis surprised many this week by washing the feet of young inmates in prison instead of priests in a grand basilica. The ceremony emulates the way Jesus washed the feet of his 12 disciples. On this Easter weekend, we consider the meaning behind Pope Francis' break with tradition.
The new pope pledged to "embrace with tender affection the whole of humanity, especially the poorest, the weakest, the least important."
The eyes of much of the world were on the Vatican this afternoon for the announcement that a new pope had been elected.Pope Francis of Argentina is the…
White smoke emerged from a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel signaling the selection of a new pope.
On the second day of their conclave, 115 Roman Catholic cardinals settled on their selection. Now, the new pontiff faces the challenge of leading a church that is confronting many challenges. His chosen name honors a saint known for works of mercy and a simple lifestyle.
Catholics around the world are watching the roof of the Vatican again to learn if their church has a new pope. If they see black smoke, that means the church's cardinals still haven't decided. White smoke and bells signal that a pope has been chosen.
Roman Catholic cardinals are in Rome and are discussing when to begin their formal deliberations on a successor to Pope Benedict XVI. On Monday, a German man pretending to be a bishop tried to get into one of their meetings. The Swiss Guards led him away.
The College of Cardinals must first decide on a date for the start of the conclave at which the new pope will be elected. It's likely they'll decide to start sometime next week. Pope Benedict XVI officially stepped down last Thursday.