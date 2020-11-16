City Charter

-
A new political action committee wants to change the powers and structure of the Austin City Council — and the way local elections are held.“I think there…
-
The group of Austinites that collected signatures to get a single-member district plan on the November ballot wants to remain a part of the process now…
-
Good morning. That dense fog advisory is still in effect, so stay safe on the roads. Here’s some stories KUT News has been working on.Prop 15 Loss Leaves…
-
By 8 p.m. the mood at Opal Divine's was already celebratory, with Proposition 3 supporters pumping 10-1 signs in the air.Members of Austinites for…
-
Here are voting results from the City of Austin, as of 1:18 a.m.:Central HealthProp: 1 (Expanded healthcare and medical school)For: 55%Against: 45%City of…
-
Update 2 (Nov. 5): Early voting is over in Austin, but on Election Day (Nov. 6) Austin voters can cast ballots at any polling place in Travis County. For…
-
Good morning. This weekend’s week cold front will lead to highs in the lower 80s, along with a chance for some isolated thunderstorms in the region,…
-
While Austin voters will face 18 city propositions this election, two dueling propositions are getting the most attention: Prop 3 and Prop 4. Both…
-
Update: The city has finalized the fall 2012 ballot since this post was originally written. For a look at the City of Austin's ballot propositions, read…
-
Austin City Council members Sheryl Cole and Mike Martinez just announced that they will move to place the 10-1 geographic representation proposal pitched…