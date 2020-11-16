-
For the first time ever, wind has surpassed coal as an energy source in Texas. Data released this month by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows…
-
One of the many things Donald Trump promised during his campaign was that he would boost the country’s coal industry. Soon after he won the presidency,…
-
Energy company Luminant says it’s shutting down three of its coal-fired power plants in Texas by early next year. The sudden closure of so many plants is…
-
After years of legal battles, the Environmental Protection Agency has started the process of removing Texas from a list of states that need to comply with…
-
Earlier this year, the earth hit a frightening milestone: carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reached its highest level since humans have inhabited the…
-
Today, the group tasked with figuring out how to wean Austin off carbon dioxide-emitting coal power is scheduled to vote on its recommendations, and some…