Cody Wilson, the self-described anarchist and figurehead of the 3D-printed gun movement, led investigators on an international manhunt last year before…
A federal judge in Washington state is overturning a settlement between the federal government and Austin-based Defense Distributed that allowed the…
The founder of a Texas company that sells plans for making untraceable 3D printed guns has been sentenced to seven years of probation for having sex with…
The founder of an Austin-based company that sells plans for making untraceable 3D-printed guns pleaded guilty Friday to injury to a child under a plea…
The founder of an Austin-based company that makes 3D-printed guns has resigned following his arrest on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.Authorities…
UPDATE 9/23/18: Cody Wilson was booked into the Harris County Jail this morning. According to jail records, his bail is set at $150,000.ORIGINAL STORY:…
Cody Wilson, founder of the 3D-printed gun firm Defense Distributed, has been accused of sexual assault of a minor last month, a second-degree felony. In…
The Austin-based company at the center of a lawsuit over 3D-printable guns will send plans directly to customers, its founder said Tuesday, a day after a…
A court battle over an Austin-based company’s plans to post 3D-printable gun designs online continues Tuesday. Nineteen states and the District of…
The judge said the untraceable weapons could end up in the wrong hands. But it's unclear how effective the order is since some gun plans have already been online for four days.