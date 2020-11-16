-
More than half of Austin waterways have unsafe levels of fecal bacteria, according to a study out today. The analysis from Environment Texas found 46 of…
-
Jay Jajal says he began knocking on doors at 5:30 a.m. Monday.“There’s flooding here, so you need to start moving your vehicle up high and start moving…
-
Just days after its grand opening, Roy G. Guerrero Metropolitan Park already faces an uncertain future.The Austin Parks and Recreation Department's budget…
-
Some secrets, it seems, are worth sharing.This Memorial Day, a company called East Side Tubes began offering tube rentals and shuttle service just west of…
-
Stakeholders Consider Colorado River's FutureA public meeting today will focus on the future of the Colorado River in Travis and Bastrop Counties.Data…