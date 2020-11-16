-
Precourt Sports Ventures signed a lease with the City of Austin today for 24 acres in North Austin to build a Major League Soccer stadium.“Bringing major…
-
It looks like the Columbus Crew won't be moving from Ohio to Austin after all. An investor group headed by Jimmy Haslam, the owner of the Cleveland…
-
Should Austin get a Major League Soccer franchise, it will be called Austin FC, Precourt Sports Ventures announced Wednesday.For the uninitiated, FC…
-
The Austin City Council voted to move ahead in negotiations with Major League Soccer and Precourt Sports Ventures to build a 20,000-seat stadium near the…
-
The Austin City Council halted debate over the proposed Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium after four hours and decided to call a special meeting for next…
-
The Austin City Council could vote today on whether to bring Major League Soccer to North Austin.Precourt Sports Ventures is hoping to move the…
-
Austin is one step closer to having a Major League Soccer team.After a marathon session, the Austin City Council passed a measure this morning that…
-
Property near the Domain is a "suitable site" for a Major League Soccer stadium, city staff said today as they released an official report on a proposal…
-
The Columbus Crew, the Major League Soccer team with hopes of moving to Austin, has released new artist renderings of its proposed stadium by the…
-
Precourt Sports Ventures has released a proposed site plan for a new soccer stadium on city-owned land in North Austin at McKalla Place. The firm has been…