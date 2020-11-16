-
The pandemic has brought distances between people — literally — that can be hard to overcome.Sometimes it has meant loved-ones being sick or even dying,…
Maria Esteva left her native Argentina and settled in Austin with her son. She met her future husband — but there were challenges, especially when it came…
Age, class and politics can be big barriers to people seeing eye to eye. But Susan Burneson moved past those obstacles to form a friendship that began…
Time can be the thing that pulls people apart. Especially now, it seems like it's easy to lose track of how long it has been since you called that friend…
Chocolate can bring people together — as Ena Ganguly found when she stopped at a store in her hometown.Earlier this year, we put out a call for your…
3 Months With The In-Laws. How Bad Could It Be? It Turned Out To Be A Bridge For Danielle Patterson.There's something about working hard alongside someone else that brings us closer together. That's what Danielle Patterson discovered when she spent a day…
Doing a small kindness for someone in need might seem like a simple thing, but it can leave an impression that lasts decades.That's what happened for…
Earlier this year, we put out a call for your stories about overcoming differences — true stories about finding common ground.Working with the Austin…
