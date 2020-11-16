-
From Texas Standard:Ever since two important cases struck down gun restrictions in Washington, D.C. and Chicago – rulings that essentially protected gun…
-
From Texas Standard.The U.S. House has passed a bill allowing gun owners with licenses to carry firearms to carry those firearms weapons across state…
-
From Texas Standard.Several news outlets have reported that Devin Patrick Kelley, the suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, bought the…
-
From Texas Standard: A robbery turned fatal at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio on Sunday. The shooting has brought up questions about concealed carry…
-
Today, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the City of Austin and members of the Austin City Council over the city's efforts to ban…
-
Texas' open-carry law is now in effect, but many women prefer to keep their weapons concealed. A growing industry is meeting a range of gun fashion needs, from bra holsters to luxury handbags.
-
Update (May 23, 2013): A slew of gun bills that passed out of the House earlier this month did not make it to the Senate floor by the deadline to consider…
-
In recent days, Texas state senators have expressed opposition to passing bills this session to expand where Texans can carry their concealed handguns –…
-
Update: Texas House members voted in favor of several bills Saturday, including House Bill 972. It allows concealed handgun license owners to carry their…