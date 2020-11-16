-
From Texas Standard:Democrats running for Congress in Texas are raking in some of the biggest fundraising hauls in years compared to their Republican…
-
From Texas Standard:Late Thursday, a sweeping police reform measure passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,…
-
U.S. Ted Cruz was back in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, after spending nearly a week in self-quarantine at his Houston home. Though he did not get sick,…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Wednesday – 354 to 60 – to oppose the Trump administration’s withdrawal of American soldiers from…
-
WASHINGTON — As reports of migrant children being held in squalid conditions at federal facilities near the border continue to draw outrage, Democrats…
-
A bipartisan group of Texas members of Congress will have to wait until early next month to see passage on a long-sought measure that will release more…
-
A significant power shift begins in Washington with Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives. The incoming speaker plans votes on bills to reopen the government and new rules.
-
There are going to be a lot of new faces wandering the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Nearly 100 newly elected lawmakers are coming to the House…
-
One of the 100 congressional freshmen starting work today is from Central Texas.Republican Chip Roy is now representing the 21st Congressional District,…
-
The partial government shutdown won't end before Dec. 27. Negotiations continue, but President Trump maintains that any bill has to include money for his wall, a demand Democrats still reject.