From Texas Standard:Next year, U.S. residents will be asked to fill out the 2020 Census. A misleading political document being mailed out now could…
From Texas Standard:Labor Day once marked the traditional start of election season. That's hard to believe now with 24-hour news cycles, and more and more…
The U.S. Supreme Court announced today that it will hear both of Texas’ redistricting appeals. The state’s congressional and statehouse maps were struck…
From Texas Standard:All eyes were on Alabama, Tuesday, as incumbent Luther Strange and conservative firebrand Roy Moore faced off in the state’s…
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a lower court ruling that invalidated two of Texas' 36 congressional districts.In an order signed by Justice…
In the past two decades, congressional maps in Texas have changed six times. Those changes have often been felt here in Austin.“Well, our congressman went…
If Gov. Greg Abbott calls a second special legislative session this summer, it won’t be for redistricting.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton revealed…
Gov. Greg Abbott told a radio program Wednesday he plans to appeal to the Supreme Court a federal ruling that could force state lawmakers to redraw two…
SAN ANTONIO — The state of Texas faced a healthy dose of judicial skepticism on Saturday as its lawyers laid out final arguments in a trial over whether…
Mandy Blott, a psychologist living in East Austin, says she has always been somewhat plugged into politics. Her activism has ebbed and flowed through the…