-
The Texas Office of Court Administration, which manages data for courts across the state, says it was the target of a ransomware attack late last week.In…
-
From Texas Standard:For decades no one questioned how police officers proved someone committed a crime. Now, several techniques used by law enforcement…
-
From Texas Standard: For decades, jailhouse informants have been presented as credible witnesses at criminal trials. In the movies, you've seen them…
-
There are more than 3,000 judges in Texas - and in the Lone Star state, they are elected. In the midterm elections, Democrats took control from…
-
From Texas Standard:The Texas Standard and public radio stations across the state have been working together to help you make sense of the midterms…
-
From Texas Standard.In 2014, the Obama administration secured the release of Bowe Bergdahl from captivity in Afghanistan by agreeing to release five…
-
President Donald Trump is nominating two Texans to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals: Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett and Dallas attorney…
-
From Texas Standard:Despite the struggle President Donald Trump has had moving his agenda through Congress, his presidency is still likely to leave a…
-
From Texas Standard:Federal courts aren't showing much love this summer for Texas laws. In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the state's 2013 abortion…
-
From Texas Standard:As the population of Texas grows, so changes the demographics. According to the most recent data from the Texas Department of Aging…