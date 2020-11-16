-
A program that helped women in rural parts of Texas navigate the state’s complicated health care system is being phased-out next year. That’s even though…
-
For the first time in nearly a century, the Texas governor is facing felony charges.Rick Perry has been indicted by a Travis County grand jury for abuse…
-
A Travis County grand jury has indicted Jerald Cobbs, a former executive with the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), in connection…
-
So far this session, lawmakers have berated the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas – or CPRIT -- for its handling of some taxpayer-funded…
-
Now you may have heard about the current troubles the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas is going through. Lead scientists have quit over…
-
The Texas Senate unanimously approved two bills Wednesday to reform the beleaguered Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas amid continuing…
-
The private foundation that’s given financial support to the state’s troubled cancer-fighting agency says it’s shutting down.The Cancer Prevention and…
-
Despite an ongoing grant moratorium, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas received permission Wednesday from state leaders to move…
-
The University of Texas at Austin is now officially, 100 percent smoke free. The policy takes full-effect today. But it started last year when the Cancer…
-
The Cancer Research and Prevention Institute of Texas, known as CPRIT, is moving forward with its oversight committee’s grant-vetting process.That’s…