From Texas Standard:Applicants to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program are facing more uncertainty after the Trump administration…
The Trump administration on Wednesday announced it will not allow eligible immigrants to apply for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals if they...
The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will reject new applications for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program despite a…
Lee esta historia en español. When recent UT Austin graduate Kevin Robles woke up Thursday morning, he checked his phone, saw the breaking news…
The decision is a dramatic victory for immigration advocates and gives a new lease on life for the so-called DREAMers, immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
The Trump administration is asking the court to invalidate the program that temporarily protects from deportation some 700,000 DREAMers who were brought to the country illegally as children.
Mitchell Santos Toledo was brought to the U.S. when he was 2. "This is our home," he says.
The high court agrees to review the Trump administration's elimination of a program designed to help children brought to the country illegally.
President Donald Trump's Hail Mary offer to trade protections for recipients of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program for border-wall funding…
The Justice Department has asked the court to decide whether the Trump administration can dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — without waiting for rulings from lower courts.