Dallas Police Shooting

A grand jury has declined to bring charges against Dallas police officers responsible for the death of a sniper who had killed five officers during a...
From Texas Standard:As the sun was setting on the city of Dallas on July 7, 2016, few noticed the SUV parked sideways on Lamar Street, its flashers…
From Texas Standard:After the tragic sniper shooting of police officers on July 7, Dallas Police Chief David Brown was thrust into the national spotlight.…
From Texas Standard:Two shootings in July: one in Dallas, the other in Baton Rouge. First, a sniper shot down five police officers at a protest. A few…
From Texas Standard:Police across the country are reeling after the shooting of police officers in Dallas and now most recently in Baton Rouge. Now…
Gov. Greg Abbott wants the targeted killing of a police officer to be deemed a hate crime in Texas and urged lawmakers to send him such a bill to sign…
From Texas Standard:Police departments across the country, and especially across Texas, have been reeling from last week's police shooting in Dallas –…
Law enforcement officials, legislators and citizens formed a sea of blue Thursday night at the state Capitol, raising blue glow sticks in the air during a…
From the Texas Tribune: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is heading to the White House to participate in a town hall discussion on race relations with President…
President Barack Obama says the shootings of five Dallas police officers would appear to have exposed the "the deepest fault line of our democracy" but...