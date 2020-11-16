-
The Republican candidate who lost to State Representative Donna Howard in Austin's House District 48 has subpoenaed documents from the Travis County…
-
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus (R-San Antonio) appointed Representative Will Hartnett (R-Dallas) to serve as "master of discovery" to determine a winner…
-
Howard Wins RecountThe recount is over for the Texas House District 48 race. The recount shows Incumbent Democrat Donna Howard won re-election to her…
-
State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) could find out this week if she will keep her seat or surrender it to her Republican challenger, sports radio host Dan…
-
Neil Seeking a RecountRepublican Dan Neil is asking for a recount. Neil lost the race for the Texas House District 48 seat to incumbent Donna Howard by…