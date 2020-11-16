-
On Feb. 8, 2016, Austin Police Officer Geoffrey Freeman fatally shot 17-year-old David Joseph. Four months later, a Travis County grand jury declined to…
Vanessa Bissereth learned of her cousin’s death in the newspaper.“Of course it made headlines – ‘Teenager Killed’ – but there was no name,” she said. Her…
The City of Austin has reached a legal settlement with a police officer who was fired for killing unarmed black teenager David Joseph in February.The city…
From the Austin Monitor: The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, has subpoenaed Mayor Steve Adler to give testimony at an upcoming…
Protests have erupted in Charlotte and Tulsa following police shootings of black men there.Here in Austin, the memory of a police shooting of David…