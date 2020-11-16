-
Hundreds of people crowded the Texas Capitol on the Fourth of July to protest the detention of migrants at border camps. Local activists and…
From Texas Standard:Many more women and young children are migrating to the U.S. than in years past. But the academic research about their experiences is…
From Texas Standard:Tuesday, after five years of legal wrangling, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision in a challenge to rules allowing the…
The Austin-based nonprofit that houses more migrant children than any other organization in the country plans to hire an independent attorney who will…
EL PASO — President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his intent to militarize and fortify the border against a caravan of Central American…
From Texas Standard.The American Civil Liberties Union has released a report based on some 30,000 pages of internal records from the Department of…
The court ruled that immigrants, even those who are permanent legal residents and asylum seekers, have no right to periodic bond hearings, meaning they could be held indefinitely in some cases.
From Texas Standard:President Donald Trump took office a year ago promising to ramp up border security. New data from the Hope Border Institute and the…
From Texas Standard.Reports last year show that immigrant detention centers in Texas, including the Karnes City and Dilley centers, were operating below…
From Texas Standard:In the first months of his administration, President Donald Trump has made good on a campaign promise: to tighten immigration…