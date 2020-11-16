-
From Texas Standard:Both houses of the Texas Legislature have unanimously approved an overhaul of how the state cares for its most vulnerable kids. It's a…
A board of lawmakers has given final approval for $150 million in funding to help pull the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services out of its…
On any given day in the last six months, nearly a thousand of Texas' "highest-priority" children — considered by the state to be at immediate risk of…
Daniel Hernandez, an investigator for the state’s Child Protective Services agency, left his South Austin home at dawn on a recent Thursday holding a…
The private contractor leading the state’s foster care redesign initiative has voluntarily terminated its contract with the Texas Department of Family and…
The state’s child welfare agency is launching a new program aimed at improving the outcomes of children in foster care in Texas. The project, called…