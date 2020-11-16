-
Lee esta historia en español. Parents, teachers and advocates worry online-only lesson plans could widen the digital divide and exacerbate educational…
Children in 11 Central Texas ZIP codes are at high risk of food insecurity because of COVID-19, a new study finds. And the situation is further compounded…
A gap in internet access for Austin residents has shrunk, but a sense of mistrust over the internet’s privacy and security persists among those without…
Jan Morgan used to think smartphones were for young people."I didn't want a phone smarter than me," she joked. She refused to get one. Instead the…
Federal housing officials were in Austin Tuesday — not to give direction, but to learn from the local housing authority's successes in closing the…