DNA Testing

-
Poor supervision and untrained staff have long plagued the Austin Police Department’s DNA crime lab, forcing it to close briefly in 2016 and then to be…
-
It took two years and millions of dollars, but thousands of sexual assault evidence kits collected in Austin and stuck in backlog have finally been…
-
From Texas Standard:After 40 years, California authorities last week arrested a person they believe to be the “golden state killer,” responsible for at…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Joyce F. King, broadcaster, columnist, and author of ‘Exonerated: A…
-
The Travis County Commissioners Court considered options for how to handle a review of criminal cases potentially compromised by the local DNA lab. Run by…
-
Update: The Austin City Council has approved a $3.6 million, six-year contract with Dallas County to send the evidence there for testing. Original…
-
From the Austin Monitor: The Public Safety Commission upped the ante Tuesday, calling for an additional $5.6 million to tackle a backlog of DNA cases that…
-
District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg announced last week that hundreds of criminal cases in Travis County could be subject to appeal because of a change in…
-
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a stay Monday afternoon in the case of Death Row inmate Rodney Reed. Reed was accused of the 1996 murder of…
-
You might be familiar with the case of Michael Morton. He's the Georgetown, Texas man who spent more than 20 years in prison for killing his wife. But he…