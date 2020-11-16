-
The Austin Transportation Department is recommending a 15-cent per-trip fee for every ride on a shared dockless scooter, bicycle or moped to help pay for…
The introduction of dockless electric scooters to Austin's streets has come with its share of growing pains. Nine months since they were first introduced,…
Another dockless scooter company plans to enter the market in Austin – but its users will get to sit down.OjO Electric, LLC, a California-based company,…
"Terrible," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said of the sight of hundreds of bikes in a massive pile. Ofo sold the bicycles as scrap metal.
Dockless vehicle providers now have rules for operating in Austin after a City Council vote early this morning, giving providers a framework to deploy…
Jumping the gun works, it seems.While city staff were devising a pilot program to govern dockless bikes and scooters, expecting to bring a proposal to…
Sometimes solving a problem creates a problem.The city’s transportation department hosted a roundtable this morning to avoid that very maxim as it relates…
This post has been updated to reflect the Austin City Council's approval of the pilot program.Nobody wants to be the withholding stepparent.That’s why,…