Dockless Scooters

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is set to recommend a number of rules regarding scooters on Austin’s trail system, such as speed limits and…
The Austin City Council wants to get the word out that it’s illegal to dump scooters in bodies of water around town. In a resolution passed Thursday,…
The Austin Transportation Department is recommending a 15-cent per-trip fee for every ride on a shared dockless scooter, bicycle or moped to help pay for…
From Texas Standard:If they're in your city, you've certainly seen them, and you've probably formed an opinion about electric scooters – personal…
The San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to ban electric scooters from city sidewalks on July 1. The move comes along with city efforts to reduce the...
Electric scooters provide users with a fun, quick and affordable mode of transportation. But medical experts are observing a growing public health concern, and officials are slow to provide solutions.
Rentable scooter riders on the 40 Acres will now no longer be able to ride faster than 8 mph, according to UT Austin.The university said Bird, Jump, Lyft…
Note: This story includes raw data from the Austin Transportation Department. Official data would not have included trips of under a 10th of a mile or…
The introduction of dockless electric scooters to Austin's streets has come with its share of growing pains. Nine months since they were first introduced,…
A crash last week killed a 21-year-old scooter rider, the Austin Police Department says. The department says it's the first death related to a rented…