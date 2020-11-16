-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Regina E. Mason, international speaker, executive…
-
From Texas Standard:There’s a historical marker in Presidio County that tells the story of a massacre that took place a century ago in the small town of…
-
From Texas Standard:The American South has long been the backdrop for stories about country music. But a new series by a team led by veteran documentary…
-
From Texas Standard:It started as a joke. But when a couple of guys from Fort Worth started distributing literature for their new, fake religious group in…
-
From Texas Standard:Leslie Cochran was a man who experienced homelessness and often walked the streets of Austin in a thong and a feather boa. He became…
-
From Texas Standard:A global controversy erupted after a Chinese scientist claimed to have used the gene-editing tool CRISPR to manipulate genes in the…
-
KUT is a media sponsor of the Austin Film Festival.Austin-based filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh got his start in the stunt business. His film credits include…
-
A dog is more than a man’s best friend on the battlefield.Nancy Schiesari, a radio-television-film professor at The University of Texas at Austin, is…
-
It has been a good several months for the University of Texas at Austin's Radio-Television-Film Department. Recent graduate Brian Schwarz won a Student…
-
In a film that premieres at SXSW Film, two filmmakers set out to do what authorities could not: find Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.…