From Texas Standard:Applicants to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program are facing more uncertainty after the Trump administration…
President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law has been meeting with business leaders, immigration hard-liners and other allies. The goal: revive a plan to overhaul immigration laws before November.
The Trump administration is asking the court to invalidate the program that temporarily protects from deportation some 700,000 DREAMers who were brought to the country illegally as children.
Mitchell Santos Toledo was brought to the U.S. when he was 2. "This is our home," he says.
Over the last month, thousands of people have rallied in Austin and across the country to protest the Trump administration’s so-called zero-tolerance…
From Texas Standard.Across the country right now, more than 700,000 people are looking to Congress for an answer about their futures – and about 124,000…
Fifteen immigrant rights activists were arrested Wednesday after blocking traffic at the intersection of 15th Street and Congress Avenue during a sit-in…