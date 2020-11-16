-
Drones are multipurpose: They can deliver pizzas and tally seals. Drones can fight wildfires and make aerial videos that garner pretty impressive watch…
They’re filming a remake of The Fast and the Furious movies on the University of Houston campus. Well, sort of.Instead of Dodge Chargers and Corvettes,…
The drone idles on a small runway at the Austin Radio Control Association, just east of the city. It’s got a grey body and a white nose, across which…
Earlier this week, the Secret Service fetched a drone flown by a tipsy government employee off the White House Lawn, and yesterday the Federal Aviation…
From Marfa Public Radio:The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General is out with harsh words for the agency’s eight-year-old border drone…
A new airport is being built at the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, but it won't cater to pilots or offer any amenities common to the typical…
Under a waiver, energy giant BP will use a drone to conduct surveys over large oil fields in Alaska. FAA regulations ban the commercial use of drones in America's skies.
As the price of drones drops, more people are playing around with them in their cities and neighborhoods. This doesn't sit well with a lot of Americans. Are they just paranoid?
The memo makes the legal case for the government's ability to target Americans abroad using a drone strike. The White House is hoping the decision will head off a confirmation battle.
Update 12/30/13: The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Texas A&M - Corpus Christi as one of six drone testing sites across the U.S. The FAA…