Drug Abuse

-
Austin Recovery, a nonprofit that's provided substance abuse treatment in Central Texas since 1967, says it's closing its doors because of the…
-
From Texas Standard.President Donald Trump has declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. The Texas Department of State Health Services says…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas House Speaker Joe Straus recently formed a new committee to study the problem of opioid addiction in Texas. The Select Committee…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Tunette Powell, motivational speaker, author, education consultant and…