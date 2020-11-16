-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, stand-up comedian, actress and author…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, stand-up comedian, actress and author of…
-
Police say progress has been made in reducing the prevalence of K2 in recent weeks, following a pledge from city officials to double down on efforts to…
-
From Texas Standard: When Justice Louis Brandeis described the states as laboratories of democracy, he couldn't have foreseen election day 2016. As the…
-
From Texas Standard:“Wolf Boys” explores how a couple of Texas teenagers went from playing under the Friday night lights to working as assassins for Los…
-
From Texas Standard:The Texas Attorney General’s office and the Harris County Attorney’s Office are going after shops selling the synthetic cannabinoid…
-
From Texas Standard:Editor's note: This story uses first names only because of an ongoing case with Child Protective Services.Since at least the 1970s,…
-
Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that an unregulated herbal supplement known as kratom will be added to the list of controlled…
-
From Texas Standard:Concerns are growing over something that's being called the "kill pill" – drugs laced with fentanyl, one of the most powerful…
-
Last year more people died from drug overdose than from traffic accidents. The majority of these deaths involve opioids, whether that’s prescription…