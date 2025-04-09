Search Query
Dustin Burrows
Politics
With less than two months to go, the Texas House has passed only 16 bills this session. Why?
Blaise Gainey
Since the 89th Legislature kicked off in January, the Texas Senate has passed nearly 200 bills. But as of Wednesday morning, their counterparts in the House have only passed 16. Why is that?
Listen
•
4:35