-
The state's top education official has approved a plan by Austin Independent School District that will allow Eastside Memorial High School to remain open.…
-
Alumni from Johnston High School, now known as Eastside Memorial High School, are voicing concern over the likely takeover of their former campus by John…
-
Last night, the Austin School Board picked Johns Hopkins University to help run Eastside Memorial High School.Although the partnership is not yet…
-
Update: If there’s one word that sums up Eastside Memorial High School’s recent history, it would be, “change.”In 2008, its name was changed from…
-
The Texas Education Commissioner has until June to decide if Eastside Memorial High School in Austin will be shut down for poor academic progress.The…
-
A lawsuit filed today accuses the Austin school district of withholding public information on plans for Eastside Memorial High School.AISD says it needs…
-
A high school on Austin’s east side is once again facing the possibility of state closure. Eastside Memorial High has received the state stamp of…
-
Last week, students at Eastside Memorial High School delivered a letter inviting the state’s top education administrator for a visit to hear how the…
-
A group of Austin students from Eastside Memorial High School plan to deliver a letter to Texas Education Commissioner Michael Williams this morning.They…
-
Eastside Memorial Principal ResigningEastside Memorial High School at the Johnston Campus Principal Joseph Coburn is resigning effective January first.…