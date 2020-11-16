-
Education Austin, the union for Austin ISD's employees, called for the resignation of School Board President Kendall Pace after inflammatory texts she…
It’s a familiar story that’s now repeated itself for three Austin School Board election cycles. The political action committee, Austin Kids First, and the…
Update: The Austin School Board voted to reinstate three-year contracts for teachers and principals in a five to four vote Monday night. At the same…
Update: Education Austin, the teachers union that represents around 1,800 Austin teachers, and the Austin Independent School District are at an impasse…
If you attended your first Austin school board meeting Monday night, you would have never guessed Superintendent Meria Carstarphen has ever received…
The Austin Independent School District saw minimal gains on this year’s STAAR tests compared to last year.Reading, math, science and social studies…
The Texas Legislature is debating bills intended to help more students graduate from high school, by reducing the emphasis on standardized tests and…
Migration from Mexico to U.S. at Net Zero — Or lessAre more Mexican immigrants leaving the United States than entering? Maybe. A new report by the Pew…
The Austin ISD school board will discuss alternatives to their current, longstanding consultation agreement with Education Austin tonight.Education…
Education Austin has been the lone organization representing AISD staff for the past twelve years, but now Superintendent Meria Carstarphen is opening the…