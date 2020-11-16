-
The Lower Colorado River Authority manages the water used in much of Central Texas and parts downstream. For most of the last several years it’s been…
-
Texas is winding down a year of extreme weather. A lot of it is attributed to the El Niño weather pattern that pushes more moisture in our…
-
From Texas Standard:Weather experts have a way with words – like 'polar vortex' and 'superstorm' – and now, 'Godzilla' El Niño. Of course, forecasting is…
-
For the first time since 2010, none of Texas is in drought condition. But that doesn’t mean water worries don’t still plague some parts of the state.The…
-
The Climate Prediction Center is out with an update on El Nino. The weather pattern is often associated with heavy rains, so watching for its arrival has…
-
From StateImpact Texas:There’s a good chance of an El Niño weather pattern forming by the end of the year. That could be good for easing or even ending…
-
Earlier this year Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose, liked what he was seeing in the forecast. “I’m optimistic that we will get into…
-
From StateImpact Texas: In Spanish, El Niño means “the boy child.” But if El Niño predictions for late 2014 prove correct, winter rainfall in Texas could…
-
A weather pattern that could bring cooler temperatures and more rain to Texas is likely to develop this month or next, according to climate forecasters at…