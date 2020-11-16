El Paso Mass Shooting

-
On Aug. 3, 2019, police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius opened fire on shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso , killing 23 people in what would be the...
-
My parents moved to El Paso more than 20 years ago, after living in Ciudad Juárez for most of their lives. It’s the place where they watched their...
-
EL PASO — The man accused of killing 22 people during a mass shooting at a Walmart store in the border city last summer has been charged with nearly 100…
-
A memorial was unveiled Saturday honoring the 22 people who were killed in the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.The 30-foot tall golden…
-
The 21-year-old white man who is suspected of gunning down 22 people at a busy Walmart in August has pleaded not guilty. He had previously confessed to the killings, according to police documents.
-
Eighty-one percent of Latino voters in Texas are concerned about racism-motivated gun violence and that the Latino community might be targeted again in…
-
Beto O'Rourke may not be running for statewide office anymore, but it's been difficult to tell in recent days.The Democratic presidential candidate's…
-
Officials in Texas on Wednesday released the grand jury indictment filed last week against a man accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart last…
-
Twenty-nine people died in two mass shootings in Texas last month. What is the response from Texans and their political representatives? Will these latest…
-
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued eight executive orders in response to last month’s mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa.“Texas must achieve several…