-
Chris Suprun, a Texas Republican elector, caused a stir this year by raising the possibility that he would cast his Electoral College ballot for someone…
-
Today at the Texas State Capitol, electors will cast their votes for president of the United States. The expectation, of course, is that they will vote…
-
From the Texas Tribune:Another Texas Republican elector is objecting to Donald Trump, saying he will not vote for the president-elect.In a New York Times…
-
From Texas Standard:On Dec. 19, Texas' members of the Electoral College will assemble at the state capitol and cast their votes for President-elect Donald…