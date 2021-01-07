These Central Texas Members Of Congress Objected To Certifying Biden's Victory

Sen. Ted Cruz and 16 members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas objected to the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Four of those Republican lawmakers represent parts of Central Texas. Their efforts failed as Congress certified Biden's presidential win after a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol.

Two other local GOP congressmen, Reps. Michael McCaul and Chip Roy, declined to join their colleagues' attempt to challenge the election results.

Here's what the representatives had to say about their votes:

Rep. John Carter, whose District 31 includes Williamson County, said in a Tuesday morning tweet that he believes "it’s critical for the future of our democracy that a full forensic #audit is done before we certify the electoral college vote. I will defend America."

Tomorrow, I will object to the House #ElectoralCollege certification. I believe that it’s critical for the future of our democracy that a full forensic #audit is done before we certify the electoral college vote. I will defend America. https://t.co/zdKXn7x5JT #TX31 pic.twitter.com/u7rudqAhUY — John Carter (@JudgeJohnCarter) January 5, 2021

Rep. Michael Cloud, whose 27th Congressional District stretches from Bastrop and Caldwell counties toward the Gulf Coast, said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning that he would object because judges and election officials in the contested states made changes to their election process without going through their state legislatures. (Texas, which was not contested, did the same — by expanding the timeframe for early voting.)

Today, I will act on my obligation to ensure a constitutional republic by objecting to those of the contested states which unconstitutionally usurped the authority of their state legislatures to govern the election. 1/6 — Congressman Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) January 6, 2021

Rep. Pete Sessions, whose 17th District — formerly held by Bill Flores — includes parts of North Austin and Pflugerville, also objected to the certification. "America needs to be one of rule of law and of instant replay with a close call," Sessions said in a statement on Twitter posted Monday. "If we neglect to challenge the states in question, whomever gets the presidency will be seen in a different light."

“On January 6th, when the 117th Congress convenes for the Joint Session, I will support an objection to the certification of the Electoral College. This nation was founded upon free and fair elections. Our nation’s integrity, security, and international presence rely on it. — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) January 4, 2021

Rep. Roger Williams, whose 25th District includes parts of East Austin, western Travis County and Hay County, defended his decision objecting to the certification in an email early Thursday. "In no way is voicing an objection an attempt to overturn an election, and when this process is complete and all objections have been heard, I acknowledge that we will have a peaceful transfer of power on January 20, 2021," he said.

“It’s pivotal that we have free and fair elections in our representative democracy, and more importantly, that we trust in the results of those elections. In no way is voicing an objection an attempt to overturn an election, and when this process is complete and all objections have been heard, I acknowledge that we will have a peaceful transfer of power on January 20, 2021. Faith in our system must be restored and Americans must be confident that their vote matters, and only lawful votes will be counted. Yesterday was a sad day in our nation’s history, but a solemn reminder that our country will not falter and will not fail.”

These Central Texas members of Congress voted to certify the Electoral College count

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the area's only Democrat in Congress, condemned Republicans' attempt to overturn the results. "Democracy matters. The people, not politicians, choose who leads us," he said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Democracy matters. The people, not politicians, choose who leads us. Georgia showed us the way. The Joint Session in the House today is not a petty partisan dispute, it is a test of whether the voice of millions of Americans will be respected or ignored. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 6, 2021

Rep. Michael McCaul, whose District 10 stretches across northern Travis County, warned his Republican colleagues about what their vote meant for the future of the country. "If Congress chooses to ignore or second-guess the electoral votes cast by the States, it will set a dangerous precedent that could call into question the very institution of our democracy," he said in a statement tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

My statement on why I plan to certify: pic.twitter.com/yNGu6vyDmY — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 6, 2021

Rep. Chip Roy, whose district includes South Austin and stretches down the I-35 corridor and into the Hill Country, received a standing ovation from Democrats as he outlined why he would not object to the certification in a Wednesday night speech on the House floor.

"I will not be voting to reject the electors," Roy said, "and that vote may well sign my political death warrant. But so be it. I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and I will not bend its words into contortions for personal political expediency."

We are divided about even "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."



The words which used to bind us together, now — at times — tear us apart because we disagree about what they even mean.



But at the heart of our path forward lies the essence of our republic.



Full speech: pic.twitter.com/lRt4VoXQtY — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) January 7, 2021

Correction: Sixteen members of the U.S. House from Texas objected to the certification, not 15.

