Central Texas Representatives Condemn Pro-Trump Extremists' Violence At Nation's Capitol

Congress members representing Central Texas condemned pro-Trump extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes and confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said on Twitter anyone who participated in violence should be arrested and prosecuted.

“We’ve heard gunshots. The Capitol police have been personally attacked," he said in a video from his office in Washington, D.C. "This is a day by the Constitution that we are to certify the Electoral College. This violence cannot stand. It has to stop and we need to do our jobs here in the Congress and not incite this violence outside.”

Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett blamed President Donald Trump for inciting the rioters.

“To see violent protesters going through the sacred halls of the Capitol, tear gas being fired in the Capitol, guns raised," he told KUT, "this is not the America that people of both parties want.”

On Twitter, Republican Congressman Chip Roy called on the president to “establish calm and order."

Mr. President - get to a microphone immediately and establish calm and order. Now. And work with Capitol Police to secure the Capitol. It’s the last thing you’ll do that matters as President. @realDonaldTrump @MarkMeadows — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021

Trump later called for peace in a video on Twitter in which he asked people to go home. He also reiterated false claims about the election being stolen. Twitter flagged the video for its disputed content and stopped it from being shared.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people,” he said in the video. “We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Republican Congressman John Carter also condemned the mob's actions, saying violence wouldn't be tolerated and those responsible “should be held accountable immediately.”

Peacefully protesting is a Constitutionally protected right. Violence is not and will not be tolerated.



Those responsible for any violent acts or trespassing should be held accountable immediately.



Let this process unfold as the Constitution requires. — John Carter (@JudgeJohnCarter) January 6, 2021

Other prominent Texas Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Attorney General Ken Paxton, have criticized the pro-Trump extremists’ actions. Cruz, who objected to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes earlier Wednesday, said on Twitter that violence is “ALWAYS wrong” and those acting violently are hurting their own cause.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

But others blamed the chaos on members of the Republican Party refusing to accept the presidential election results.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, responded to Cruz’s tweet saying, “It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup.”

Congressman McCaul told KUT he believes President Trump shares some of the blame for what happened today.

"I think some of the leaders in the House and Senate who continued with this charade got expectations up," he said. "It was really political theater. We all knew ... what the outcome was going to be at the end of the day, and I think it contributed to inciting violence.”

In response to the riots in D.C., the Texas Department of Public Safety closed the state Capitol. Trump supporters had gathered outside, holding signs and cheering at cars passing by.

